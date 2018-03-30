Russian sent to US on charges he hacked Dropbox, others

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, a prison guard walks outside a courtroom during an appeal by Yevgeniy Nikulin from Russia who faces charges of hacking computers of American companies, in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic extradited a Russian man to the U.S. to face charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies, an official said Friday March 30, 2018. Yevgeniy Nikulin was flown to the U.S. overnight, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova said. Petr David Josek AP Photo