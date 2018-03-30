Lawsuit: Priest spent $45K on indoor pool for lavish estate

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle appears in court for a preliminary hearing over embezzlement allegations at the 55th District Court in Mason, Mich. Wehrle is charged with six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos, east of Lansing. The charges allege Wehrle used the money to pay for home construction, maintenance and other personal purchases. A judge Wednesday, March 28, 2018 approved the Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Corporation's request to place Wehrle's more than $1 million estate into receivership. The insurance provider says it's paid out about $2.5 million to the diocese to cover its losses so far. Lansing State Journal via AP Julie Nagy