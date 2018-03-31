Alabama women suing for equal pay lack state protection

In this Sunday, March 18, 2018, Amy Heatherly poses for a portrait at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Heatherly, who is the only female director of human resources at the Tuscaloosa campus, sued the university over unequal pay in comparison to her male colleagues with fewer years of experience on the same management level in 2016. The lawsuit is ongoing. Mallory Moench AP Photo