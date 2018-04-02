Oklahoma teachers who just got raises rally for more funding

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Edmond school counselor Wendy Joseph, left, cheers with other supporters of the teacher pay raise during a rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Thousands of Oklahoma teachers are expected to descend on the state Capitol, Monday, April 2, 2018, to demand lawmakers approve more funding for education just days after the Legislature did just that. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo