Florida lawmaker stands to gain from tax law he shepherded

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, from left, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, confer before a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Already one of the wealthiest lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Buchanan could become even wealthier after he and other Republicans muscled a sweeping rewrite of the U.S. tax code through Congress that has breaks for the industries that generate most of his income. The tax code overhaul signed into law late last year by President Donald Trump is especially generous to real estate businesses and car dealerships _ the main sources of Buchanan’s income. J. Scott Applewhite, file AP Photo