Judge to decide if Nazi 'troll storm' is protected speech

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Tanya Gersh poses for a photo. A neo-Nazi website publisher's travels outside the U.S. don't warrant dismissal of a lawsuit over an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign he orchestrated against a Montana family, a federal magistrate judge said in an order Wednesday, March 21, 2018. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch said there is sufficient evidence that The Daily Stormer's publisher, Andrew Anglin, was legally "domiciled" in Ohio when Montana real estate agent Gersh sued him last April. Southern Poverty Law Center via AP, File Dan Chung