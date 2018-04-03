Synthetic coolant leaks from power cables in Michigan waters

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2014 aerial file photo shows a view of the Mackinac Bridge, which spans a 5-mile-wide freshwater channel called the Straits of Mackinac that separates Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Officials say hundreds of gallons of potentially toxic coolant fluid have leaked from electric power cables in the waterway that links Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, Pool, File Keith King