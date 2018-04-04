Frontier Airlines to fly nonstop from RDU to three Northeastern cities

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Portland, Maine, Syracuse, New York, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, starting in July.
Frontier will become the first airline to offer nonstop flights to those cities from RDU, which now has nonstops to 57 cities.
The flights will be seasonal and only on certain days of the week.
Low-cost airlines have been beefing up service from RDU lately.
This month, Frontier Airlines begins six new nonstop flights from RDU, including four to destinations not now served by any other airlines: Buffalo, Milwaukee, San Antonio and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Also this month, Southwest Airlines will begin daily nonstops to Kansas City. It's the 15th nonstop destination from RDU for Southwest Airlines, putting it in a second place tie with Frontier in terms of destinations at the airport. Delta is No. 1 with 25 destinations.
In June, Allegiant Airlines will begin flying twice weekly from RDU to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida. Destin-Fort Walton will be the sixth nonstop destination for Las Vegas-based Allegiant from RDU and the fourth to Florida.
A record 11.6 million travelers passed through RDU in 2017 — 5.6 percent more than the previous year. The growth came from a combination of new flights and healthy demand for existing ones. About 83 percent of all available seats on flights in and out of the airport were full, the highest load factor in five years, according to RDU.
Here's the lineup for the new flights.
▪ Syracuse flights start July 2 and will run on Mondays and Fridays.
▪ Portland service starts July 21 with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
▪ Harrisburg flights also begin July 21 and will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
All service will run through November, though an exact end date has not been set.
