Exiled jurists hear graft claims against Venezuela's Maduro

Former Venezuelan Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega holds documents that she claims prove that Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro took bribes for the Brazilian construction company Odebrect, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, April, 3, 2018. A group of exiled jurists known as the "Supreme Court in Exile," met in Colombia's capital to hear corruption allegations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, launching a largely symbolic process that could tarnish the embattled leader's reputation. Fernando Vergara AP Photo