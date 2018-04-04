Troubled Chinese insurer receives government bailout

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Chinese and corporate flags fly in front of the offices of the Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing. The troubled Chinese insurer that owns New York City's Waldorf Hotel is receiving a $9.6 billion bailout from a government-run fund to shore up its finances. Anbang Insurance Group said Wednesday, April 4, 2018, the money from the China Insurance Security Fund would help it to "maintain stable operations." Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo