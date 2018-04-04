Plowing a path: State to buy farms to help new farmers

In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, farmers Sarah Turkus, left, and Dave Kuma, both of Providence, R.I., plant chives on a leased plot of land in Seekonk, Mass., as Sarah's dog Mabel, a 3-year-old hound mix, greets Dave. Rhode Island is going to buy farms and sell them to beginning farmers for dirt cheap. It's an unconventional approach to ensuring farming remains viable. The goal is to keep young entrepreneurs from moving to other states where land is cheaper. Steven Senne AP Photo