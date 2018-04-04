Wind gusts cause hangar collapse at Hobby Airport in Houston

High winds damaged an airplane hangar at William P. Hobby Airport Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Houston. The National Weather Service says gusts of about 60 mph

100 kph) were recorded late Tuesday at the airport. Authorities say the wind appears to have caused the hangar at a private terminal to disintegrate. An airport spokesman, Bill Begley, says the collapse caused millions of dollars of damage. There have been no reports of injuries