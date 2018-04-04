Houston approves new post-Harvey flood construction rule

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017 file photo, Juan Minutella opens the back door while helping friend Gaston Kirby collect the last of his belongings from his flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Houston has approved a new regulation dictating how high new homes and other structures must be elevated to avoid floodwaters. The City Council approved the rule Wednesday, April 4, 2018. It comes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which flooded thousands of homes in the nation's fourth-largest city. David J. Phillip File AP Photo