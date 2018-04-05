Sheetz stores go on hiring spree: Over 100 jobs in Triangle

The Convenience store chain Sheetz will hire 117 people in the Triangle, as part of a companywide expansion of more than 2,500 full- and part-time employees.
A total of 550 workers will be hired to work in the 97 stores in North Carolina. The company will have open interviews on April 11 at all 586 locations in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.
The company said in an announcement Thursday that the hirings emphasize its commitment to its employees in an atmosphere intended to encourage career jobs. This year Fortune Magazine listed Sheetz No. 66 in the top 100 best companies to work for. (Wegman's Food Market, which plans to open grocery stores in Raleigh and Cary, was No. 2.)
More information is available online.
Pay for Sheetz workers ranges from base pay of $22,000 for a store team member up to $76,160 base pay for a store manager, in addition to benefits and a retirement account.
Sheetz says it is one of the fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains. It has more than $5.6 billion in revenue and more than 18,500 employees.
The company says it will open its 100th store in North Carolina this fall. That location has not yet been finalized.
