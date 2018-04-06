'Tired of being told no,' Trump freezes out chief of staff

In this April 3, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly attends a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kelly, once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, is receding from view, his clout diminished, his word less trusted by staff and his guidance less tolerated by an increasingly go-it-alone-president. Emboldened in his job, President Donald Trump has rebelled against Kelly’s restrictions and mused about doing away with the chief of staff post entirely, leaving White House staffers and Trump allies to believe that Kelly is working on borrowed time. Andrew Harnik AP Photo