The Latest: Adviser says, 'Blame China, don't blame Trump'

In this March. 29, 2018 photo, container ships is docked at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods in a dramatic escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries. The news comes a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in U.S. products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move earlier this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports. AP Photo)