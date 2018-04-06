South Korea's history of bad presidential endings grows

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean has sentenced disgraced ex-President Park to 24 years in prison over a corruption scandal. The Seoul Central District Court issued the verdict on Friday, April 6, 2018, after convicting Park of bribery, abuse of power, extortion and other charges. Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, but she refused to attend Friday’s court session citing sickness. Pool Photo via AP, File Kim Hong-Ji