Brazil's da Silva first president jailed, but others accused

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is lifted by supporters outside the Metal Workers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Da Silva, the once wildly popular leader, who rose from poverty to lead Latin America's largest nation, had until 5 p.m. local time Friday, to present himself to the police in Curitiba to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction, but he defied the order to turn himself in. Andre Penner AP Photo