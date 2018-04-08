FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington. Prince Mohammed is making his first official visit to France, which is hoping to profit from his shake-up of the conservative kingdom. French media reports say the prince arrives Sunday, April 8, 2018.
FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington. Prince Mohammed is making his first official visit to France, which is hoping to profit from his shake-up of the conservative kingdom. French media reports say the prince arrives Sunday, April 8, 2018. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington. Prince Mohammed is making his first official visit to France, which is hoping to profit from his shake-up of the conservative kingdom. French media reports say the prince arrives Sunday, April 8, 2018. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo

Business

Saudi crown prince visits France to share his 'new vision'

By ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

April 08, 2018 06:19 AM

PARIS

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia is making his first official visit to France, which is hoping to profit from his shake-up of the conservative kingdom.

No big contracts are expected to be signed during the visit of Mohammed bin Salman, but a "strategic partnership" is to be announced Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron. French media say the prince arrives Sunday.

France is hoping for Saudi investments in technology, renewable energy, health and tourism. The influential crown prince is expected to visit the Paris startup incubator Station F.

Demonstrators will greet the prince with protests over the Saudi-led coalition's strikes in Yemen to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Prince Mohammed comes to France after a nearly three-week-long trip to the United States, preceded by a visit to Britain.

  Comments  