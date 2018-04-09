Congress back from break with to-do list to keep Trump happy

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner crosses in front of the U.S. Capitol as he passes the flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington. Congress returns from spring break Monday, April 9, 2018, scrambling to compile a to-do list that will satisfy a president they desperately need to be touting their achievements, not undermining them, as they prepare to hit the campaign trail. J. David Ake, File AP Photo