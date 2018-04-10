Trump's company asked Panama president to help in hotel spat

FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, a man removes the word Trump, off a marquee outside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Panama. The Britton & Iglesias firm, which has represented the Trump Organization in its fight to continue running the hotel, addressed a letter dated March 22 to President Juan Carlos Varela that appealed for help days before an emergency arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team to a luxury waterfront hotel. Arnulfo Franco, File AP Photo