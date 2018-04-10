Volkswagen contemplates shakeup; Mueller's future uncertain

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo VW group CEO Matthias Mueller attends the annual media conference of the Volkswagen group in Berlin, Germany. Volkswagen Group says it is contemplating a management reshuffle that raises questions about CEO Matthias Mueller's future with the company. The company said Tuesday April 10, 2018 that it "considers a further development of the management structure of the group" and that "this could include a change in the position of the chairman of the board of management," the German term for CEO. Markus Schreiber,file AP Photo