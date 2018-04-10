Congo: Virunga park says attack that killed 6 deadliest ever

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2008 file photo, a park ranger loyal to the CNDP escorts visitors through the Virunga National Park, near the Uganda border in eastern Congo. Authorities in Congo say five park rangers and a driver have been killed in an attack at the Virunga National Park. The park, which is home to critically endangered mountain gorillas, confirmed the ambush Monday, April 9, 2018 in a statement. While there was no immediately claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on militia groups that are active in and around the famed park. Jerome Delay, file AP Photo