LabCorp to hire 422 with RTP expansion

The laboratory and drug-development company LabCorp will create 422 new jobs and invest $30 million to build an operations center in Research Triangle Park, under financial incentives announced Tuesday.
The state has agreed to give the company up to $8 million in tax reimbursements over 12 years, through the Job Development Investment Grant approved by a state committee Tuesday morning. The agreement also moves up to $2.7 million into an account that helps rural communities.
LabCorp said it has signed a 15-year lease with property owner Parmer Innovation Center, which purchased 20 buildings in RTP last year from GlaxoSmithKline. LabCorp will lease two buildings with about 222,000 square feet of space. The company currently has operations in Durham and Morrisville, which will be combined at the new site.
The move comes as Parmer is spending $80 million to modernize the RTP campus with extensive amenities in hopes of attracting tenants. It also has leased property back to drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and leased to Credit Suisse.
Bart Olds, director of asset management for Parmer, said in an interview Tuesday that the company wasn't trying to build a public park; rather, it will cater to those who work there.
"We want people to be excited to come to work in RTP," Olds said. "It's a one-of-a-kind campus with all the conveniences of a gym, a car wash, oil change, places to eat, hang out before and after work. It was always intended to be for tenants of Parmer RTP."
LabCorp was founded in Burlington nearly 50 years ago, and has stayed close to its roots, company CEO and chairman David P. King said in a statement Gov. Roy Cooper's office distributed.
"Bringing many of our valued colleagues together at this location will enhance collaboration, and will complement our well-established diagnostic and drug development operations in RTP and the Triad."
