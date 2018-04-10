Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, visitors to the Statue of Liberty stand in line to board a ferry that will cruise the bay around the statue and Ellis Island in New York. The U.S. Department of Commerce says government statistics showing a decrease in international arrivals may be wrong. The department is suspending publication of the data until it can be revised. Critics have been complaining of a "Trump slump" in international tourism, and arrivals data compiled by the government had validated those concerns until now. The Commerce Department says some international arrivals may have been miscategorized as U.S. residents, leading to an undercount. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo