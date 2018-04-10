ADB raises Asia growth outlook, warns of trade tension risks

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2015, file photo, a motorcycle travels through lanes of vehicles during rush hour traffic in the financial district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines. The Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday, April 11, 2018, the bank is forecasting that developing Asian economies will expand slightly faster than expected this year but warns U.S. trade tensions are a major risk to its forecast. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo