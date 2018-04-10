Study: South should spend on schools, train homegrown talent

David Dodson, president of MDC, which was formerly known as Manpower Development Corporation, a nonprofit group, smiles at his office after presenting the findings of MDC's State of the South 2018 report in Durham, NC., Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Among the report's findings was that the South's increasingly diverse homegrown talent pool won't share in the region's economic growth unless leaders in the 13 southern recommit to spending on public schools and higher education. Jonathan Drew AP Photo