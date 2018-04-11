This undated artist's rendering provided by Los Angeles World Airports shows an elevated guideway for driverless rail cars over the Century Boulevard approach to Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday, April 11, 2018 approved a $4.9-billion contract to design, build and operate the automated people mover at LAX. The elevated 2¼-mile system will have driverless electric trains that carry airline passengers between terminals, a transportation center and the Metro light-rail system. It is expected to be operational in 2023.
Nearly $5 billion LAX people mover contract approved

The Associated Press

April 11, 2018 09:03 PM

LOS ANGELES

A $4.9 billion contract to design, build and operate an automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport has been approved by the City Council. It is expected to be operational in 2023 and have a capacity of 10,000 people an hour.

The elevated 2¼-mile system will have driverless electric trains that carry airline passengers between terminals, a transportation center and the Metro light-rail system, reducing the number of vehicles that use the airport's central loop roads.

The contract voted on Wednesday goes to a consortium called LAX Integrated Express Solutions, known as LINXS.

Bombardier Transportation will provide the operating system, including all vehicles.

