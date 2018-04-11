Nearly $5 billion LAX people mover contract approved

This undated artist's rendering provided by Los Angeles World Airports shows an elevated guideway for driverless rail cars over the Century Boulevard approach to Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday, April 11, 2018 approved a $4.9-billion contract to design, build and operate the automated people mover at LAX. The elevated 2¼-mile system will have driverless electric trains that carry airline passengers between terminals, a transportation center and the Metro light-rail system. It is expected to be operational in 2023. Los Angeles World Airports via AP)