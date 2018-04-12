Hino, VW partner on hybrids, autonomous drive, technology

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2015, file photo, the VW sign of Germany's Volkswagen car company is displayed at the building of a company's retailer in Berlin. Hino Motors, Toyota Motor Corp.'s group truck manufacturer, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus of Germany say they have agreed to work together in a partnership on technologies like hybrids, electric cars, autonomous driving and connectivity. Under the deal signed Thursday, April 12, 2018, each company will maintain independence, but executive teams will work together to map out cooperation on innovating technology and leveraging market positions. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo