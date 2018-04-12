Egypt's former top auditor to face military trial

FILE -- In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hesham Genena, then Egypt's former top auditor, poses for a portrait in front of pictures of his predecessors at his office in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian state media said Thursday, April 12, 2018, that military prosecutors have referred Genena, to a military court over statements deemed insulting to the armed forces. A defense lawyer said Genena will stand trial on Apr 16. Genena was arrested in February after claiming on television that former military chief of staff Sami Annan, who he was advising in a presidential bid, was in possession of documents incriminating the country's leadership. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo