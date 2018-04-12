AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A man sits outside an American apparel store in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping promised to cut auto import taxes and open China's markets further amid a spiraling trade dispute with the United States.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye rally for her release in Seoul, where she was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to 24 years in prison.
In disputed Kashmir, an Indian policeman fires a smoke grenade to disperse stone-throwing youths who were protesting the killings of three civilians.
The Fiji team celebrates after defeating Kenya in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com
Comments