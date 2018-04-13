Russian court blocks popular messaging app in privacy row

FILE In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, The website of the Telegram messaging app is seen on a computer's screen in Moscow, Russia. A Russian court has ordered the blocking of a popular messaging app following a demand by authorities that it share encryption data with them. The Moscow court ruled on Friday, April 13, 2018 that Telegram will be blocked in Russia until it hands over the keys. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo