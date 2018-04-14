Horses evacuated during wildfire return to San Diego stables

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Terrified horses gallop from San Luis Rey Downs as the Lilac Fire sweeps through the horse-training facility in San Diego. Hundreds of thoroughbred horses evacuated during a wildfire late last year are being returned to their home at the San Luis Rey Training Center near San Diego. Forty-six horses were killed when the Lilac Fire raced along the rolling hills near Fallbrook, known for its stables and avocado groves. The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that more than 400 surviving horses are being brought back to new stables or refurbished older ones that withstood the blaze. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File Paul Sisson