Ted Cruz runs for re-election as though it's still 2016

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, waves to supporters as he enters the room while campaigning for re-election at the National Border Patrol Council Local 3307 offices in Edinburg, Texas. The Texan is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate by pledging to repeal Barack Obama’s signature health care law, abolish the IRS and beat back federal overreach, even though the Trump administration has already diluted the health law, delivered sweeping tax cuts and code revisions and controls Washington along with a Republican-led Congress. The Monitor via AP, File Joel Martinez