'I just have to do it.' Teachers struggle with second jobs

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, Stefanie Lowe, a teacher at Tuscano Elementary School, stands next to her car in the parking lot after joining other teachers, parents and students as they stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding in Phoenix. To help make ends meet Lowe is a Lyft driver in order to supplement her teaching salary in Arizona, where teachers are paid some of the lowest wages in the country. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo