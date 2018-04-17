Britain's famed Queen Elizabeth 2 ship now a hotel in Dubai

Hamza Mustafa, the CEO of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corp.’s investment arm, passes slot machines that will remain turned off as gambling is illegal, aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, moored off the Mideast city-state of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Britain's famed luxury cruise ship finally will have a soft opening Wednesday as a floating luxury hotel nearly a decade after arriving here following her last ocean voyage. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo