10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Jim Demetros hugs his wife Cindy as she arrives from their home in Connecticut to pick him at Philadelphia International Airport, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, after his Southwest Airlines plane landed with a damaged engine. The Southwest Airlines jet apparently blew an engine at about 30,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage Tuesday, killing a passenger and injuring seven others, authorities said. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Tom Gralish