AP PHOTOS: Cuba transition sparks hope for many generations

In this April 12, 2018 photo, artist and former diplomat Hector Pascual Gallo Portieres poses at his home in the Alamar public housing complex in Havana, Cuba. The barber by profession was approached in 1960 to go on a mission to find out how the U.S. would attack Cuba. He found answers in Costa Rica, and was highly decorated for alerting Cuba to the 1961 U.S. invasion of the Bay of Pigs. After years in diplomacy, he returned home to teach intelligence and retired after 30 years. Gallo, now 93, says he hopes the next generation will be faithful to national hero Jose Marti and to the process Fidel Castro started. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo