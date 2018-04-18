White House quarrel over Russia sanctions erupts in public

In this April 13, 2018, photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. Haley is firing back against a Trump administration official who said she was suffering from "momentary confusion" when she announced new sanctions against Russia were imminent, saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused." A striking intra-administration quarrel splayed out in public when National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters Tuesday that Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said the U.S. would be slapping sanctions on Russia on Monday. Julie Jacobson AP Photo