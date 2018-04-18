GOP's regulatory fight goes to another level over car loans

In this April 10, 2018, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., left rear, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right rear, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican-led Congress last year revoked more than a dozen Obama-era federal regulations. Now, it’s poised to undo guidance a consumer protection agency issued five years ago to help ensure minority car buyers aren’t charged higher interest rates. “Republicans are chopping away at the tangled mess of regulations the last administration left behind,” said McConnell. “Our whole economy is getting a tune-up. And now it’s time for the front end of the auto industry to come along for the ride.” J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo