Israel at 70: Satisfaction and grim disquiet share the stage

FILE - In this April 26, 2012 file photo, an Israeli waves towards an Israeli air force flyover during Israel's 64th Independence Day anniversary celebrations in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Israel marks the 70th anniversary of statehood starting at sundown Wednesday, April 18, 2018, satisfaction over its successes and accomplishments share the stage with a grim disquiet over the never-ending conflict with the Palestinians, internal divisions and an uncertain place in a hostile region. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo