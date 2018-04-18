Colombia could use drones to fight cocaine production

An police officer calibrates the sprinkles of a tactical vehicle use to spray herbicides before testing it on a coca field in Tumaco, southern Colombia, Wednesday, April, 18, 2018. According to U.S. officials, coca production in Colombia has gone up 50% in each of the last two years, with about 247,000 acres now under cultivation, and with each acre cultivated more productive than before counter narcotics officials are testing new ways to eradicate including the use of drones and tactical vehicles to spray. Fernando Vergara AP Photo