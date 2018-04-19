Got a gift card for a bankrupt store? Here’s what to do. If it’s for Toys R Us move fast.

Time is running out for customers of Toys R Us to take advantage of their unused gift cards.
With the prominent retailer closing stores and liquidating its stock, customers need to make sure they receive any ordered products and use their gift cards by the company’s deadline. For Toys R Us customers that’s April 21, according to its website.
When companies go out of business or file for bankruptcy, it’s typically up to the customer to make sure they get what they are owed, said Alyssa Gutierrez, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.
“Under normal circumstances, gift cards can be valid for years,” she said. “However, that situation changes when a business declares bankruptcy. Gift card holders can find themselves out of luck or with limited options.”
BBB advises customers who get gift cards to look into the retailer’s financial position if possible and to use the gift card relatively quickly.
They should also check the terms and conditions on the card and use credit cards to buy gift cards. If the retailer goes out of business, the credit card company may be able to help you redeem its value.
In the case of Toys R Us, stores in Durham at 3330 Westgate Drive and 7001 Fayetteville Road have already closed. The stores in Raleigh and Cary are still open and have not set a closing date yet but expect to shut their doors around the month of June.
The situation is different for customers of Claire’s and the Walking Company, both of which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, and began restructuring their debt.
Claire’s, the tween jewelery company best known for its ear piercing service, has stores at Cary Towne Center, Crabtree Valley Mall, the Streets at Southpoint and Triangle Town Center as well as locations inside Toys R Us stores in Cary and Raleigh. Claire’s is continuing to sell and accept gift cards in its stores and online.
The Walking Company also continues to sell and honor gift cards at its footwear stores. It has locations at both Raleigh malls and Cary Towne Center.
Gutierrez also noted that the validity of product warranties varies depending on the bankruptcy situation. She recommends contacting the manufacturer if the retailer goes out of business or the retailer if the manufacturer is the one shutting down.
“We all just need to be on our toes and know what’s happening in terms of stores and the economy,” Gutierrez said.
Here are a few other things to note about the Toys R Us bankruptcy:
▪ Customers with items on layaway were sent notices and were given 21 days to either pay the remaining balance and get their items, request a refund on any deposit or forfeit the product and their money. After that time, liquidators may sell the product.
▪ If you have questions about products, warranties or rewards, call the store’s customer service department between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. at 800-869-7787.
▪ Customers can continue to use their Toys“R”Us credit card for through the end of the liquidation sales.
▪ Customers who bought products online but haven’t received them yet can expect to still have the products delivered.
