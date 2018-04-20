Correction: Israel at 70 story

FILE - In this May 14, 1948 file photo, an official shows the signed document which proclaims the establishment of the new Jewish state of Israel declared by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in Tel Aviv, Israel. As Israel marks the 70th anniversary of statehood starting at sundown Wednesday, April 18, 2018, satisfaction over its successes and accomplishments share the stage with a grim disquiet over the never-ending conflict with the Palestinians, internal divisions and an uncertain place in a hostile region. AP Photo, File)