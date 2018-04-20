Pence visiting North Carolina campaigning for GOP, tax law

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to North Carolina for some Republican fundraising and promoting President Trump's tax overhaul law.
Pence is slated to arrive late Friday morning in Greensboro. There he'll make an appearance at a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who is seeking a third term this fall and leads the conservative Republican Study Committee caucus on Capitol Hill.
Later the vice president heads to Charlotte and an event sponsored by a nonprofit group backing Trump's agenda. He'll speak at the America First Policies gathering to talk about the overhaul law's tax cuts. Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Robert Pittenger and others will participate.
Pence's office says he'll then attend a Republican National Committee event. The Walker and RNC events are private.
