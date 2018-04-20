EPA head showed penchant for travel, drivers even before DC

FILE - In this June 13, 2013 file photo, then-Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt gestures as he answers a question during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Newly obtained records show Pruitt’s penchant for travel and concerns about security was notable even before he became head of the Environmental Protection Agency. The records show that as Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt frequently traveled out-of-state for appearances before conservative groups and used an office investigator as a driver. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo