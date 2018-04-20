Big banks saved $3.6B in taxes last quarter under new law

FILE - This Sept. 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Chase bank logo in New York. The nation’s six big Wall Street banks posted record or near record profits in the first quarter, thanks largely to the recently enacted Trump tax law. Combined, the six banks saved at least $3.59 billion in taxes last quarter, according to an Associated Press estimate, Friday, April 20, 2018, using the bank’s tax rates going back to 2015. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo