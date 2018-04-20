Markets Right Now: Slumping tech stocks weigh on US indexes

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
4 p.m.
A slump in big technology stocks helped pull U.S. indexes lower on Wall Street, extending the market's modest losses from a day earlier.
Apple lost 4.1 percent Friday, its third loss in a row.
Health care stocks and consumer goods companies also declined.
Mattel dropped 3.6 percent after the struggling toy maker said its CEO was leaving.
General Electric jumped 3.9 percent after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.
The S&P 500 index fell 22 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,670.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 201 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,462. The Nasdaq composite fell 91 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,146.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.96 percent.
___
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks veered broadly lower in midday trading, extending the market's modest losses from a day earlier.
Technology stocks accounted for a big slice of the slide Friday. Apple lost 3.4 percent.
Health care stocks and consumer goods companies also declined. Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.
Mattel plunged 6.3 percent after the struggling toy maker said its CEO was leaving.
General Electric jumped 3.9 percent after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.
The S&P 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,675.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 165 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,495. The Nasdaq composite fell 76 points, or 1 percent, to 7,161.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93 percent.
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as losses for technology and energy companies offset gains for industrial companies and banks.
Apple sank 2.4 percent in early trading Friday, and energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.
Mattel plunged 8.4 percent after the struggling toy maker replaced its CEO.
General Electric jumped 6.4 percent after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.
The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,689.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,634. The Nasdaq composite fell 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,203.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93 percent.
Comments