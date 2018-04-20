Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal Trade Commission found no problems even though Facebook knew at the time that a data-mining firm improperly obtained private data from millions of users. The audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers is available on the FTC’s website, though it is heavily redacted. It covers February 12, 2015 to February 11, 2017. Richard Drew, File AP Photo