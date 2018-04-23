FILE--In this April 11, 2018, file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job to demand increased school funding, marking a key step toward a first-ever statewide strike that builds on a movement for higher pay in other Republican-dominant states.
FILE--In this April 11, 2018, file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job to demand increased school funding, marking a key step toward a first-ever statewide strike that builds on a movement for higher pay in other Republican-dominant states. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo
FILE--In this April 11, 2018, file photo, teachers at Tuscano Elementary School stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job to demand increased school funding, marking a key step toward a first-ever statewide strike that builds on a movement for higher pay in other Republican-dominant states. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo

Business

AP-NORC Poll: Amid strikes, Americans back teacher raises

By CAROLE FELDMAN and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press

April 23, 2018 08:04 AM

WASHINGTON

Americans overwhelmingly believe teachers don't make enough money, and half say they'd support paying higher taxes to give them a raise.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that comes amid recent teacher strikes over low pay and the amount of money allocated to public schools in several Republican-led states.

Overall, 78 percent of Americans think public school teachers aren't paid enough. Just 6 percent think they're paid too much. Parents and those without children are about equally likely to think teachers are paid too little. The sentiment crosses party lines, too.

Slightly more than half of Americans approve of teachers striking to get higher pay, and about half would support a plan to raise taxes to get teachers a pay increase.

  Comments  